Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has thanked Donald Trump for Washington’s continued support of efforts to free Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. Photo: Bloomberg
Canada given consular access to two citizens held in China on espionage charges
- Former diplomat Kovrig and consultant Spavor have been imprisoned in China since December 2018 on charges of espionage
- The Canadians’ detention is seen by Western governments as retaliation for the arrest in Canada of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has thanked Donald Trump for Washington’s continued support of efforts to free Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. Photo: Bloomberg