World /  United States & Canada

Canada given consular access to two citizens held in China on espionage charges

  • Former diplomat Kovrig and consultant Spavor have been imprisoned in China since December 2018 on charges of espionage
  • The Canadians’ detention is seen by Western governments as retaliation for the arrest in Canada of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:30am, 11 Oct, 2020

