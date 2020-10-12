US President Donald Trump takes his mask off before speaking from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC during a rally on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump declares himself ‘immune’ from Covid-19, after doctor says US president is free of virus symptoms
- Key data for evaluating Trump‘s health has not been made available
- On Saturday, the US reported 54,639 new cases of coronavirus
