US President Donald Trump takes his mask off before speaking from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC during a rally on Saturday. Photo: AFPUS President Donald Trump takes his mask off before speaking from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC during a rally on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump takes his mask off before speaking from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC during a rally on Saturday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump declares himself ‘immune’ from Covid-19, after doctor says US president is free of virus symptoms

  • Key data for evaluating Trump‘s health has not been made available
  • On Saturday, the US reported 54,639 new cases of coronavirus

Topic |   Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 12:39am, 12 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump takes his mask off before speaking from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC during a rally on Saturday. Photo: AFPUS President Donald Trump takes his mask off before speaking from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC during a rally on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump takes his mask off before speaking from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC during a rally on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE