A US school employee waves to parents as they drop off their children at school. Photo: AP PhotoA US school employee waves to parents as they drop off their children at school. Photo: AP Photo
Another Los Angeles County child diagnosed with rare Covid-19-related syndrome, bringing total to 41

  • Children with the syndrome may have a fever and other symptoms including stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, bloodshot eyes and exhaustion
  • Federal health officials reported that multisystem inflammatory syndrome began to show up in adults in the United States and the United Kingdom in June

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:01am, 12 Oct, 2020

