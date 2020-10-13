A protester stands over a toppled statue of President Theadore Roosevelt during an Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage protest on Monday in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Donald Trump calls for protesters who toppled presidents’ statues to be locked up, blaming Joe Biden
- ‘Put these animals in jail, now’ ... ‘This is Biden! Law & Order!’ said Trump in a series of tweets
- Three arrested as hundreds of protesters gathered in the city of Portland for ‘Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage’
