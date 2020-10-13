Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in during the confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C on Monday. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Democrats focus on health care message in US Supreme Court hearing
- Republicans are waging legal battles against Obamacare and a Supreme Court ruling is due just after the election
- ‘We can‘t afford to go back to those days when Americans could be denied coverage or charged exorbitant amounts,’ said Senator Dianne Feinstein
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
