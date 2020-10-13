A woman receives an injection during Phase 3 testing for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States. File photo: AP
Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid vaccine trial after ‘unexplained illness in participant’
- Johnson & Johnson had moved an experimental coronavirus shot into late-stage human studies in US
- News of halt comes after AstraZeneca temporarily stopped tests of vaccine after a trial participant fell
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman receives an injection during Phase 3 testing for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States. File photo: AP