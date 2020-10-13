Former US vice-president Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Trump vs Biden: where they stand on key US election issues
- Donald Trump pushes tax reductions and regulatory cuts as economic imperatives, frames himself as a conservative champion in culture wars
- Joe Biden frames the federal government as the force to combat the coronavirus, rebuild the economy and address centuries of racism
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Former US vice-president Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP