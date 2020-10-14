Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leave 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. Photo: PA via APBritain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leave 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. Photo: PA via AP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leave 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. Photo: PA via AP
Brexit negotiators turn up heat with 48 hours until UK deadline, but prospects for EU deal look grim, says French minister

  • Boris Johnson has said he will walk away from the negotiations if there is no clear progress by Thursday, when EU leaders hold a summit in Brussels
  • France’s foreign affairs minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, told lawmakers that a no-deal Brexit looks likely at this point

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:39am, 14 Oct, 2020

