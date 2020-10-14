Marshal Billingslea, US special envoy for arms control, attends a news conference in Vienna in June. Photo: AP
US and Russia reach ‘gentleman’s agreement’ on extending New Start nuclear pact
- Trump administration has insisted without success that Beijing be part of talks and hopes to extend arrangement to China
- US negotiator Marshall Billingslea says Russia still needs to give final approval and give authority to nail down details
Topic | Defence
Marshal Billingslea, US special envoy for arms control, attends a news conference in Vienna in June. Photo: AP