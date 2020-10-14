President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Photo: APPresident Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Photo: AP
President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s offensive in battleground state: ‘If Biden wins, China wins’

  • Trump holds rally in Pennsylvania, arguably the most important state on the electoral map, and unleashes fierce attacks on Biden’s fitness for office
  • Biden courts seniors in Florida, looking to deliver a knockout blow in a state Trump needs to win

14 Oct, 2020

