POLITICO has identified as critical battlegrounds – Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Joe Biden has a lead in all but one of them. Photo: TNS POLITICO has identified as critical battlegrounds – Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Joe Biden has a lead in all but one of them. Photo: TNS
POLITICO has identified as critical battlegrounds – Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Joe Biden has a lead in all but one of them. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Trump vs Biden: the 8 states that will decide the 2020 US election

  • Donald Trump is running out of time to change his fate in the key 2020 battlegrounds
  • Joe Biden predicted to win in most election forecasts. He also holds a robust lead in national polls

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 5:26pm, 14 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
POLITICO has identified as critical battlegrounds – Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Joe Biden has a lead in all but one of them. Photo: TNS POLITICO has identified as critical battlegrounds – Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Joe Biden has a lead in all but one of them. Photo: TNS
POLITICO has identified as critical battlegrounds – Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Joe Biden has a lead in all but one of them. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE