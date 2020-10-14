Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Reuters Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Mike Pompeo encourages Saudis to recognise Israel in latest Middle East security push

  • Bahrain, which tightly coordinates its foreign policy with Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates on September 15 signed the so-called Abraham Accords with Israel
  • US President Donald Trump has highlighted Arab normalisation with Israel as a major achievement as he seeks another term in November 3 election

Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:31pm, 14 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Reuters Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE