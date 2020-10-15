A Christie's employee holds a rare first folio of 36 Shakespeare works in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
First collection of Shakespeare’s plays sells for almost US$10 million
- Auction price for First Folio marks new world record for any printed work of literature
- Rare 1623 manuscript containing 36 of legendary playwright’s works was bought by American collector Stephan Loewentheil
Topic | Books and Literature
