US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump stand on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in August. Photo: AP
Melania Trump says son Barron had coronavirus but has since tested negative
- First lady says teenager tested positive while she and president were recovering from Covid-19 but did not show symptoms
- Melania Trump adds that she has also tested negative and hopes to resume duties ‘as soon as I can’
Topic | Trump tests positive for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump stand on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in August. Photo: AP