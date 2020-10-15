An employee stands next to the logo of Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, at its office in Hangzhou in January 2018. Photo: Reuters
US State Department proposes adding China’s Ant Group to trade blacklist, insiders say
- Move comes as fintech arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba prepares to go public
- Placement on ‘Entity List’ has become tool of choice for the Trump administration to punish Chinese companies
