The USS Mustin, a guided-missile destroyer, conducts routine operations in the East China Sea in August. Washington sees the Taiwan Strait as part of international waters. Photo: US Navy handout The USS Mustin, a guided-missile destroyer, conducts routine operations in the East China Sea in August. Washington sees the Taiwan Strait as part of international waters. Photo: US Navy handout
The USS Mustin, a guided-missile destroyer, conducts routine operations in the East China Sea in August. Washington sees the Taiwan Strait as part of international waters. Photo: US Navy handout
World /  United States & Canada

US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait, risking Chinese anger

  • USS Barry conducts ‘routine’ transit through waterway separating China from Taiwan
  • US Navy often holds such ‘freedom of navigation’ operations in area, provoking strong responses from Beijing

Topic |   US-China relations
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:45am, 15 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The USS Mustin, a guided-missile destroyer, conducts routine operations in the East China Sea in August. Washington sees the Taiwan Strait as part of international waters. Photo: US Navy handout The USS Mustin, a guided-missile destroyer, conducts routine operations in the East China Sea in August. Washington sees the Taiwan Strait as part of international waters. Photo: US Navy handout
The USS Mustin, a guided-missile destroyer, conducts routine operations in the East China Sea in August. Washington sees the Taiwan Strait as part of international waters. Photo: US Navy handout
READ FULL ARTICLE