Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Photo: AFP
Biden running mate Kamala Harris cancels campaign travel after two staff members catch Covid-19
- They are the first confirmed coronavirus cases in the Biden campaign, after US President Donald Trump and dozens of White House staff contracted the virus last month
- Harris has been in Washington this week for the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
