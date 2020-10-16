China‘s Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu takes part in a round-table interview with journalists at the Chinese embassy in Ottawa in November 2019. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP China‘s Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu takes part in a round-table interview with journalists at the Chinese embassy in Ottawa in November 2019. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
China‘s Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu takes part in a round-table interview with journalists at the Chinese embassy in Ottawa in November 2019. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Chinese envoy Cong Peiwu warns Canada against granting asylum to Hong Kong protesters

  • Responding to media report that couple from city had been given refugee status, ambassador says such ‘interference’ would encourage ‘violent criminals’
  • Cong also fires back at PM Trudeau’s charge of ‘coercive diplomacy’ amid dispute over detained Canadians and arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:47am, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China‘s Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu takes part in a round-table interview with journalists at the Chinese embassy in Ottawa in November 2019. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP China‘s Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu takes part in a round-table interview with journalists at the Chinese embassy in Ottawa in November 2019. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
China‘s Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu takes part in a round-table interview with journalists at the Chinese embassy in Ottawa in November 2019. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE