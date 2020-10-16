China‘s Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu takes part in a round-table interview with journalists at the Chinese embassy in Ottawa in November 2019. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Chinese envoy Cong Peiwu warns Canada against granting asylum to Hong Kong protesters
- Responding to media report that couple from city had been given refugee status, ambassador says such ‘interference’ would encourage ‘violent criminals’
- Cong also fires back at PM Trudeau’s charge of ‘coercive diplomacy’ amid dispute over detained Canadians and arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
