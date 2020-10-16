A medical worker takes a swab as she tests a boy for Covid-19 at a hospital in Milan, Italy on Thursday. Photo: AP A medical worker takes a swab as she tests a boy for Covid-19 at a hospital in Milan, Italy on Thursday. Photo: AP
Europe and US reel as coronavirus infections surge at record pace

  • Infections see daily highs in Germany, Italy, Poland and Czech Republic; London under new restrictions as British government raises city’s Covid-19 risk level
  • Top US disease expert Dr Fauci says Americans should think hard about whether to hold Thanksgiving gatherings

Associated Press
Updated: 7:32am, 16 Oct, 2020

