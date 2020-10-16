Twitter said the incident was caused by ‘by an inadvertent change we made to our internal systems’. Photo: TNS
Twitter wasn’t hacked, company says after fixing global outage that lasted almost two hours
- Users on every continent had reported being unable to use the platform, with the outage particularly concentrated in the US and Japan
- The incident marked a new setback for Twitter, which is fending off accusations of bias over its move to block a report critical of US presidential candidate Joe Biden
