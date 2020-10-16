US President Donald Trump at the NBC News Town Hall in Miami on October 15, 2020. Photo: AP US President Donald Trump at the NBC News Town Hall in Miami on October 15, 2020. Photo: AP
Trump defends coronavirus plan, refuses to denounce QAnon as he and Biden square off in separate town halls

  • The rivals spoke at town halls on separate TV networks after a physical debate was called off following Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis
  • The president dodged questions about his tax returns and refused to denounce the QAnon conspiracy that Democrats are part of a global paedophile ring

Updated: 10:53am, 16 Oct, 2020

