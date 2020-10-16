Twitter and Facebook curbed the spread of the NY Post article on Hunter Biden on October 14, 2020. Photo: dpa Twitter and Facebook curbed the spread of the NY Post article on Hunter Biden on October 14, 2020. Photo: dpa
Twitter and Facebook curbed the spread of the NY Post article on Hunter Biden on October 14, 2020. Photo: dpa
World /  United States & Canada

Facebook, Twitter CEOs sought by US Senate over alleged censorship of political news

  • Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey have been invited to testify in Washington before the November 3 presidential election
  • Senate Republicans claim the firms potentially violated election campaign laws by suppressing a NY Post article accusing Joe Biden of links to a Ukrainian executive

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:13pm, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Twitter and Facebook curbed the spread of the NY Post article on Hunter Biden on October 14, 2020. Photo: dpa Twitter and Facebook curbed the spread of the NY Post article on Hunter Biden on October 14, 2020. Photo: dpa
Twitter and Facebook curbed the spread of the NY Post article on Hunter Biden on October 14, 2020. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE