Twitter and Facebook curbed the spread of the NY Post article on Hunter Biden on October 14, 2020. Photo: dpa
Facebook, Twitter CEOs sought by US Senate over alleged censorship of political news
- Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey have been invited to testify in Washington before the November 3 presidential election
- Senate Republicans claim the firms potentially violated election campaign laws by suppressing a NY Post article accusing Joe Biden of links to a Ukrainian executive
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
