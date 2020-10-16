A lab technician shows the coronavirus treatment drug remdesivir at Eva Pharma Facility in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Reuters
Gilead questions WHO study that found remdesivir has little effect on Covid-19 deaths
- The UN health agency said its ‘Solidarity’ trial conducted in 11,266 patients had concluded that remdesivir did little to help patients survive
- The US company said the the findings were premature and that other studies had validated the drug’s benefits
