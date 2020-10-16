Pfizer’s comments on its timeline raise the possibility of US authorisation of a coronavirus vaccine this year. Photo: Reuters
Pfizer to seek US authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine after election
- Pfizer CEO says the firm will apply for Emergency Authorisation Use in the US soon after the safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November
- Trump’s rush to a shot has also raised concerns that the FDA, acting in haste, might not conduct an adequate review of the vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Pfizer’s comments on its timeline raise the possibility of US authorisation of a coronavirus vaccine this year. Photo: Reuters