With the US Capitol in the background, demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington. Photo: AP
US election 2020: thousands join anti-Trump women’s rallies urging vote for change
- Thousands of women across the US marched in protest against the White House and Republican Party
- Many were rousted into action by Donald Trump’s choice of a conservative candidate for the Supreme Court
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
