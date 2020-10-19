White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas speaks at the White House on October 12. Photo: AP White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas speaks at the White House on October 12. Photo: AP
Twitter deletes Trump coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas’ claim that masks don’t work

  • Social media company says post, which linked to article arguing against effectiveness of face coverings, violated rule against sharing false information
  • Atlas, a Trump favourite, has repeatedly argued against lockdowns and said it is preferable to expose young, healthy people to virus to develop immunity

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:59am, 19 Oct, 2020

