A section of the RMS Titanic that was recovered from the ocean floor is seen on display in July 2009. Photo: RMS Titanic handout via AP
Plan to retrieve Titanic’s iconic radio spurs debate on human remains
- Company hopes to exhibit Marconi wireless telegraph machine that broadcast sinking ocean liner’s distress calls and helped save about 700 people in lifeboats
- Dispute stems from larger debate over how famous shipwreck’s victims should be honoured, and whether an expedition should be allowed to enter its hull
