The Electoral College system allots electors to the 50 states and the District of Columbia largely based on their population. Photo: TNS The Electoral College system allots electors to the 50 states and the District of Columbia largely based on their population. Photo: TNS
The Electoral College system allots electors to the 50 states and the District of Columbia largely based on their population. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Explainer |
US presidential election 2020: how the Electoral College picks the winner

  • A candidate becomes US president by securing most ‘electoral’ votes rather than winning the popular vote
  • Efforts to modify or abolish the Electoral College system, which originated in 1787, have not succeeded

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agencies

Updated: 12:32pm, 19 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Electoral College system allots electors to the 50 states and the District of Columbia largely based on their population. Photo: TNS The Electoral College system allots electors to the 50 states and the District of Columbia largely based on their population. Photo: TNS
The Electoral College system allots electors to the 50 states and the District of Columbia largely based on their population. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE