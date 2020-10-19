The Electoral College system allots electors to the 50 states and the District of Columbia largely based on their population. Photo: TNS
Explainer |
US presidential election 2020: how the Electoral College picks the winner
- A candidate becomes US president by securing most ‘electoral’ votes rather than winning the popular vote
- Efforts to modify or abolish the Electoral College system, which originated in 1787, have not succeeded
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
The Electoral College system allots electors to the 50 states and the District of Columbia largely based on their population. Photo: TNS