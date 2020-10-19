Former vice-president Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in opinion polls. Photo: AFP
As US election looms, European governments worry about possibility of disputed result
- Trump has sent mixed signals about whether he would accept a peaceful transfer of power if he loses to Biden, suggesting the Supreme Court may have to intervene
- A contested result could risk a leadership vacuum for other countries to exploit. Geopolitical analysts are concerned, for example, that China might move against Taiwan
