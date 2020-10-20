A person talking on a mobile phone is silhouetted against the full moon in Lhasa in August 2012. Photo: Xinhua
Nokia to build moon’s first mobile network for Nasa
- Finnish telecoms firm awarded US$14.1 million contract as part of US space agency’s plan to establish long-term human presence on lunar surface by 2030
- Nokia will help deploy ‘ultra-compact, low-power, space-hardened’ 4G cellular network in late 2022
