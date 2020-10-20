A poster showing six wanted Russian military intelligence officers is displayed as FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Pittsburgh field office Michael Christman speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
politico | US charges Russian hackers with sweeping campaign of cyberattacks
- Six GRU intelligence officers accused of taking part in destructive NotPetya malware campaign and disruption of 2018 Winter Olympic Games
- Other alleged attacks include hacks of Ukrainian power grid and meddling attempts in 2017 French election
