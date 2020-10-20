Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington in June. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump slams Anthony Fauci ‘and all these idiots’, says people are tired of hearing about coronavirus
- President tells campaign staff that US would have ‘800,000 deaths’ if administration had listened to top health expert
- Remarks come a week after Fauci expressed displeasure at the use of a clip of him in a Trump campaign video about Covid-19
