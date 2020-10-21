People wait in line in front of Google’s booth at the Big Data expo in Guiyang, China in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
US hits Google with biggest antitrust lawsuit in two decades
- Lawsuit calls tech giant ‘the unchallenged gateway to the internet for billions of users’ and seeks to ‘restore competition’
- Case is comparable to 1998 suit against Microsoft and 1974 suit against AT&T
Topic | Google
People wait in line in front of Google’s booth at the Big Data expo in Guiyang, China in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE