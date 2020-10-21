“Out of an abundance of caution”, first lady Melania Trump will not be travelling to Pennsylvania to appear with US President Donald Trump, her spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Melania Trump cancels rare campaign appearance due to ‘lingering cough’ after coronavirus infection
- First lady was originally to attend rally with Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, her first in more than a year
- US president, his wife and their son Barron all tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
