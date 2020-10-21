An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile is fired during a test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Photo: US Air Force via AP
US and Russia appear set to extend ‘New Start’ nuclear pact
- Moscow said on Tuesday it could agree to US-proposed freeze on each side’s warheads and to extend treaty by one year
- US says it’s ready for quick deal, after apparent breakdown in talks last week
