An artist's rendering depicts the Osiris-Rex spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to collect a sample from the surface. Image: Nasa/Goddard/Arizona State University via AFP
Nasa spacecraft diving to asteroid in search of keys to Earth’s history
- The Osiris-Rex has been sent to obtain material from ancient space rock ‘Bennu’, thought to contain the building blocks of our solar system
- US$800 million mission marks first US attempt to gather samples from an asteroid, something Japan has accomplished twice
