US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press briefing at the White House in August. Photo: AFP
Trump security adviser accuses China of stealing coronavirus vaccine research, casting rival as threat of the century
- Robert O’Brien tells top UK and US military and intelligence officers that CCP intends to ‘monopolise every industry that matters to the 21st century’
- In 20-minute broadside, he also targets Beijing’s Belt and Road plan, saying it offers poor nations ‘unsustainable loans’ to build ‘white elephant’ projects
