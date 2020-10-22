US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press briefing at the White House in August. Photo: AFP US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press briefing at the White House in August. Photo: AFP
US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press briefing at the White House in August. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump security adviser accuses China of stealing coronavirus vaccine research, casting rival as threat of the century

  • Robert O’Brien tells top UK and US military and intelligence officers that CCP intends to ‘monopolise every industry that matters to the 21st century’
  • In 20-minute broadside, he also targets Beijing’s Belt and Road plan, saying it offers poor nations ‘unsustainable loans’ to build ‘white elephant’ projects

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:52am, 22 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press briefing at the White House in August. Photo: AFP US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press briefing at the White House in August. Photo: AFP
US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press briefing at the White House in August. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE