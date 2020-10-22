A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) truck-based launcher fires a projectile during a military exercise in Jordan. Photo: Petra News Agency via EPA
US State Department approves potential arms sales to Taiwan worth US$1.8 billion
- Three weapon systems include sensors, missiles and artillery, Pentagon says
- Move comes as Trump administration ramps up pressure on China and concerns rise about Beijing’s intentions towards Taiwan
Topic | Taiwan
