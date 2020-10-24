US President Donald Trump announces that Sudan will normalise relations with Israel at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump moves to end Sudan’s terror listing amid push for Arab nation to normalise ties with Israel
- Sudan’s transitional government had deposited US$335 million as part of an agreement to compensate survivors of attacks under former dictator Omar al-Bashir
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Israel was taking steps to normalise ties with Sudan, calling it the start of ‘a new era’
