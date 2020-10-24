An Asian giant hornet wearing a tracking device is shown near Blaine, Washington state. Photo: Washington Department of Agriculture via AP An Asian giant hornet wearing a tracking device is shown near Blaine, Washington state. Photo: Washington Department of Agriculture via AP
An Asian giant hornet wearing a tracking device is shown near Blaine, Washington state. Photo: Washington Department of Agriculture via AP
First US ‘murder hornet’ nest discovered in Washington state

  • Officials plan to wipe out the nest to protect native honeybees, which are already under siege from mites, diseases, pesticides and loss of food
  • Despite their name, ‘murder hornets’ kill at most a few dozen people a year in Asia – the real threat coming from their devastating attacks on bees

Associated Press
Updated: 7:50pm, 24 Oct, 2020

