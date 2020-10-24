An Asian giant hornet wearing a tracking device is shown near Blaine, Washington state. Photo: Washington Department of Agriculture via AP
First US ‘murder hornet’ nest discovered in Washington state
- Officials plan to wipe out the nest to protect native honeybees, which are already under siege from mites, diseases, pesticides and loss of food
- Despite their name, ‘murder hornets’ kill at most a few dozen people a year in Asia – the real threat coming from their devastating attacks on bees
Topic | United States
