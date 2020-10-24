US President Donald Trump leaves the polling station after casting his ballot at the Palm Beach County Public Library in Florida on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US election 2020: Trump casts early ballot in Florida
- The US president voted in his adopted home of Florida before hitting the campaign trail for rallies in three swing states
- More than 54 million Americans have now cast early ballots to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
