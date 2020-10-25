Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed as US President Donald Trump, in the movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Photo: Amazon Studios / TNS
Donald Trump says he is no fan of ‘Borat’ actor Sacha Baron Cohen, when asked about fake Rudy Giuliani interview
- ‘Years ago, you know, he tried to scam me. That’s a phoney guy. And I don’t find him funny,’ said Trump
- In a 2003 interview, Baron Cohen – playing the wannabe gangster Ali G – pitched a business venture to Trump
Topic | Donald Trump
Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed as US President Donald Trump, in the movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Photo: Amazon Studios / TNS