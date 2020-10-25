Washington state Department of Agriculture workers disconnect hoses from a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree Saturday. Photo: AP Photo Washington state Department of Agriculture workers disconnect hoses from a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree Saturday. Photo: AP Photo
Washington state Department of Agriculture workers disconnect hoses from a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree Saturday. Photo: AP Photo
World /  United States & Canada

US agriculture crews in Washington state destroy first nest of Asian ‘murder hornets’

  • Despite their nickname, the world’s largest hornets kill at most a few dozen people a year in Asian countries
  • The real threat from Asian giant hornets – which are 2 inches long – is their devastating attacks on honeybees

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:12am, 25 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Washington state Department of Agriculture workers disconnect hoses from a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree Saturday. Photo: AP Photo Washington state Department of Agriculture workers disconnect hoses from a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree Saturday. Photo: AP Photo
Washington state Department of Agriculture workers disconnect hoses from a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree Saturday. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE