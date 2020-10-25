Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, gives a thumbs up after a television interview outside the White House on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus US: White House chief of staff says ‘We’re not going to control the pandemic’
- Asked why the US won’t get control of the pandemic, Meadows said, ‘Because it is a contagious virus, just like the flu’
- His admission came nine days before Election Day and the morning after Vice-President Mike Pence’s chief of staff tested positive for Covid-19
Topic | Donald Trump
Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, gives a thumbs up after a television interview outside the White House on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg