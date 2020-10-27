Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after being introduced by US President Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in September. Photo: EPA-EFE Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after being introduced by US President Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after being introduced by US President Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump plans second event for Amy Coney Barrett despite first being linked to coronavirus outbreak

  • White House preparing to celebrate judge’s expected confirmation to US Supreme Court by Republican Senate
  • Barrett’s nomination event at Rose Garden a month ago was followed by wave of Covid-19 cases, including Trump’s own infection

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:06am, 27 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after being introduced by US President Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in September. Photo: EPA-EFE Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after being introduced by US President Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after being introduced by US President Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE