Moon may hold much more water than previously thought, scientists discover

  • One new study shows water on sunlit part of moon for first time, while another shows billions of tiny craters where ice could be trapped
  • Findings suggest astronauts could find refreshment and even fuel on lunar surface in future

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:06am, 27 Oct, 2020

A nearly full moon rises, with an office building in the foreground, in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, in September. Photo: AP
