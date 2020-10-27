White House senior adviser Jared Kushner looks on during an event in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: Reuters White House senior adviser Jared Kushner looks on during an event in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: Reuters
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner looks on during an event in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Jared Kushner says black Americans must ‘want’ to succeed after criticising sports teams taking a knee and anger over George Floyd’s death

  • White House adviser draws flak for comments made while talking about Donald Trump’s plan to create jobs for African-American community
  • Kushner attacks ‘virtue signalling’ following death of George Floyd, who was killed after white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:23am, 27 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner looks on during an event in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: Reuters White House senior adviser Jared Kushner looks on during an event in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: Reuters
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner looks on during an event in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE