White House senior adviser Jared Kushner looks on during an event in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Jared Kushner says black Americans must ‘want’ to succeed after criticising sports teams taking a knee and anger over George Floyd’s death
- White House adviser draws flak for comments made while talking about Donald Trump’s plan to create jobs for African-American community
- Kushner attacks ‘virtue signalling’ following death of George Floyd, who was killed after white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
