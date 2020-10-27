Researcher Tang Juan (seen left and right) was arrested by FBI agents on July 23 as she was heading to a doctor’s appointment. Photo: US Department of Justice handout Researcher Tang Juan (seen left and right) was arrested by FBI agents on July 23 as she was heading to a doctor’s appointment. Photo: US Department of Justice handout
Citing safety threats, Chinese scientist Tang Juan asks to be moved to new housing in US as her house arrest continues

  • The researcher, who is accused of hiding ties to China’s military, was earlier released from jail and put under house arrest in home of custodian Steven Cui
  • Tang and Cui now in danger due to ‘hostile’ media reports and ‘violent threats’ on social media, her lawyers say

Updated: 5:39am, 27 Oct, 2020

