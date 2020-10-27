A South Korean destroyer fires a Harpoon anti-ship missile in July 2017. The Harpoons in the proposed sale to Taiwan are intended to be launched from ground-mobile launchers. Photo: South Korean Navy handout via EPA
US backs US$2.4 billion Harpoon missile sale to Taiwan amid soaring tensions with China
- Proposed deal to include as many as 100 Harpoon Coastal Defence Systems built by Boeing
- Move comes after Beijing said it would impose sanctions on Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies over another approved arms sale
Topic | Taiwan
A South Korean destroyer fires a Harpoon anti-ship missile in July 2017. The Harpoons in the proposed sale to Taiwan are intended to be launched from ground-mobile launchers. Photo: South Korean Navy handout via EPA