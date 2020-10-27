A South Korean destroyer fires a Harpoon anti-ship missile in July 2017. The Harpoons in the proposed sale to Taiwan are intended to be launched from ground-mobile launchers. Photo: South Korean Navy handout via EPA A South Korean destroyer fires a Harpoon anti-ship missile in July 2017. The Harpoons in the proposed sale to Taiwan are intended to be launched from ground-mobile launchers. Photo: South Korean Navy handout via EPA
A South Korean destroyer fires a Harpoon anti-ship missile in July 2017. The Harpoons in the proposed sale to Taiwan are intended to be launched from ground-mobile launchers. Photo: South Korean Navy handout via EPA
World /  United States & Canada

US backs US$2.4 billion Harpoon missile sale to Taiwan amid soaring tensions with China

  • Proposed deal to include as many as 100 Harpoon Coastal Defence Systems built by Boeing
  • Move comes after Beijing said it would impose sanctions on Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies over another approved arms sale

Topic |   Taiwan
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:18am, 27 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A South Korean destroyer fires a Harpoon anti-ship missile in July 2017. The Harpoons in the proposed sale to Taiwan are intended to be launched from ground-mobile launchers. Photo: South Korean Navy handout via EPA A South Korean destroyer fires a Harpoon anti-ship missile in July 2017. The Harpoons in the proposed sale to Taiwan are intended to be launched from ground-mobile launchers. Photo: South Korean Navy handout via EPA
A South Korean destroyer fires a Harpoon anti-ship missile in July 2017. The Harpoons in the proposed sale to Taiwan are intended to be launched from ground-mobile launchers. Photo: South Korean Navy handout via EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE