US President Donald Trump, infected with Covid-19, leaves hospital to joyride past supporters in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump, infected with Covid-19, leaves hospital to joyride past supporters in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4. Photo: AFP
10 moments that defined the 2020 US election campaign

  • Racial justice protests, the death of a judge, and an impeachment trial were big news in 2020
  • But nobody predicted a global pandemic that would upend every facet of the campaign

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:19pm, 27 Oct, 2020

